Louth Rocks! Your chance to win a prize with Sue Ryder

The team at the Sue Ryder charity shop in Eastgate, Louth, have got involved in the latest craze to sweep the town - ‘Louth Rocks!’ - and children have chance to win a special prize.

As reported in last week’s Louth Leader (p.3), the new craze sweeping the nation involves collecting rocks, painting them, and hiding them around the town for children to find.

A statement from Sue Ryder last week said: “We are loving the ‘Louth Rocks’ craze, which is why we have made our own! Keep your eyes peeled. We will hide these somewhere around the town.

“If your kiddies find one of our Sue Ryder painted rocks, then bring it in to our shop and we will give them a special prize!

“We will then re- hide them for another child to find!

“We want as many kids winning prizes as possible, so tell your friends! Stay tuned for clues. Happy hunting and good luck!”

For more details, visit the ‘Louth Rocks!’ Facebook page, or visit www.facebook.com/SueRyderLouth for more about the charity shop.