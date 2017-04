The Rotary Cub of Louth recently dressed up in their finest to mark their 62nd annual charter dinner.

The formal evening took place at the Courtyard Restaurant at Kenwick Rotary Club, attended by 80 guests.

Special guests included: Mayor of Louth, Councillor Eileen Ballard, The Rotary district governor, Philip Poole and president of Louth Rotary Club, Paul Firth. Plus there was president of Louth Lions, Michael Armstrong and the guest speaker Dr Andrew Mowat.