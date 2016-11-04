Louth Run for Life raises staggering £43,000 for Cancer Research UK

Louth Run for Life committee members held a presentation evening last night (Thursday, November 3) and presented a cheque for £43,000 to Cancer Research UK.

This money has been raised throughout 2016 thanks to the annual Louth Run for Life event, now in it’s 11th year where men, women and children all take part.

There was a charity ball held a few weeks back at Kenwick Park Hotel and funds have also been raised via other donations, photo sales, bag collections and more.

In total over their 11 years, the overall fundraising total stands at £316,000.

The £43,000 figure is slightly down on last year’s total of £50,000. But the sponsor forms have been lost in the mail.

Chairman of the Louth Run for Life committee, Simon West explains: “The amount we have raised this year is an amazing total. There are a couple of events that we haven’t run this year and our sponsor forms have been lost in the mail.

“This is the first time this has ever happened, so as it stands, we cannot claim the gift aid on the forms without them.

“But we are hopeful that we will still be able to trace the forms.”

Thanks to their fundraising efforts, the Louth Run for Life committee were also presented with the Flame of Hope award again by Cancer Research UK.

This accolade recognises the group as being one of the best fundraising groups in the country.

What started out as a women’s only event in 2006, where only around 400 women took part has now grown and grown over the year’s and is one of the most popular events on the town’s calendar.

Mr West said: “Every year we are going from strength to strength and I can see this event keep on growing.

“We have an amazing committee who do so much throughout the year to make the Run for Life event possible and I cannot thank them enough.

“Also I must thank all of our sponsors, the volunteers and marshals who help us out on the day, the participants themselves and all the spectators that line the streets to watch the event.

“None of this would be possible without each and every one of you, thank you so much.”

Ben Petts, Cancer Research UK’s local fundraising manager for Lincolnshire, said: “What this committee does is truly amazing and all their event planning runs like clockwork.

“I have never seen an event like this one and I am truly honoured to be working alongside this committee.”