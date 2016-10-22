Louth’s Edinburgh Woollen Mill marks 20 years

The Louth branch of Edinburgh Woollen Mill store on Eastgate is this month celebrating its 20th anniversary since it opened up its doors for the first time in the town in 1996.

Over the years the store has had to overcome a flood and a devastating fire, which resulted in them moving into the New Market Hall for nearly a year, but despite these incidents, the store is still going strong.

Edinburgh Woollen Mill is now also stocking a new collection from Country Rose, which caters for the younger shopper, so don’t be afraid to take a look. Plus they stock Harris Tweed, including caps and ties, which is perfect for the modern gent.

The store likes to get involved within the local community and is always happy to support local fashion shows.

The shop officially opened on October 26,2006 and will be having a special birthday week commencing from Monday, October 23.

The team have been busy dropping off 10 per cent off leaflets in the town’s cafes and hairdressers, so look out for them to get some money off during their special birthday week. The store is open from Monday, Saturday, 9am-5.30pm.