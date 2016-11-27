Louth’s new flower shop welcomes Christmas market visitors

A new flower shop has opened in Louth just in time to welcome visitors to the Christmas market and show them how stong the town’s high street is once again becoming.

Dukes of Louth Ltd opened its doors yesterday with a special launch at its Queen Street premises.

Run by Julie Jennings and her mum, Maureen Mair, the name has a special connection for them.

Julie said: “The shop is named after my English bull terrier Duke who died so it is very special to us.”

Opening a boutique flower shop is a change of direction for Julie, who left her job as a NHS complaints manager to make use of the skills she acquired at Cambridge Flower School.

She said: “I thought life is too short and I wanted to get back into creativity. I’ve had a home and giftware shop before but I love flowers and this seemed perfect for mum and me.”

As well as offering the highest of quality of arrangements using the freshest of seasonal blooms, the shop has a touch of luxury with its chandelier and huge sunburst mirror. It boasts a wide collection of seasonal flowers to fill your home with wonderful natural blooms.

For more information visit http://www.dukesoflouthltd.co.uk and see the feature in the Louth Leader.