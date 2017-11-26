Louth’s Pin Gin will feature at Lincolnshire Showground event

Lovers of exotic gin are in for a festive treat when they attend Lincolnshire Showground’s popular Food & Gift Fair on December 2-3.

Award winning Pin Gin – a boutique London dry gin lovingly distilled and bottled in Louth – will be at the event for the first time, with visitors invited to try a small taster.

Thought to be the first ever gin to be produced commercially in Lincolnshire, Pin Gin was launched by Louth couple Alan Bottomley and Amy Conyard in March. Designed to capture the sights, tastes and smells of the local countryside, their recipe incorporates rose and lavender notes, hints of cucumber, black pepper and citrus, finishing off with liquorice, almonds and cinnamon.

Alan and Amy, who run their business as Bottomley Distillers, are excited to be exhibiting at the fair and are keen to teach people about their gin.

Amy said: “It’s a great opportunity to get out there and show off our brand. Making sales would be great but it is also about getting brand awareness and branching out to a different audience.”

Pin Gin takes its name from “pin”, as in pine needles, as Alan originally intended to sell Christmas trees as well. Currently producing 200 bottles of gin a week but set to expand, Bottomley Distillers was named producer of the year at the recent Select Lincolnshire Awards 2017.

CEO of the Lincolnshire Showground, Jayne Southall, said the team enjoy welcoming first-time exhibitors to the fair as well as welcoming back popular businesses.

She said: “Being involved in the Fair can really help build brand awareness. Our visitors enjoy meeting new producers and sampling their products and it’s always good to welcome back exhibitors from previous years. The event is a true celebration of what Lincolnshire has to offer.”

The Lincolnshire Food & Gift Fair is open from 9am-4pm on December 2-3, and visitors will have access to free parking.

Tickets for the fair can be bought online or over the phone at £5 each in advance, or £6 on the gate. Under 16s go free when accompanied by an adult.

• Visit www.lincolnshireshowground.co.uk or call 01522 522900 for further details.