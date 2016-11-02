Louth’s Westgate Fields dig up plans set to be delayed

Plans to dig up a favourite Louth beauty spot in order to carry out major improvements to the town’s main water network has now been delayed until next Spring.

Anglian Water confirmed to The Leader in September that work to dig up Westgate Fields was set to begin this month.

But these improvements that are needed to boost the town’s water supply has now been delayed and work will now not take place until Spring 2017.

Anglian Water said at the time that the work is ‘vital to boost the water supply’ ahead of the 149-home development at Fulmar Drive.

Developers Taylor Wimpey Ltd are the company that will be building these new homes.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said in a statement: “After discussions with the planning authority (East Lindsey District Council) and the local developer (Taylor Wimpey Ltd), we are postponing work to install a new water main to supply the development at Fulmar Drive in Louth until spring next year.

“The work involves laying pipework through the park at Westgate Fields.

“And due to the wet weather conditions in the winter months, it would take us longer to undergo the work and return the fields back to its original state.”

The spokesman added: “We want to have as little impact as possible on the parkland as we know it’s an important amenity site for the local community.

“We are committed to ensuring it is put back to its original state as quickly as possible.

“Because of this, we have decided to start work after the winter months. Waiting until spring, the conditions should be more favourable.”

The water company told The Leader in September that it had considered other sites to carry out the work on the town’s water supply.

But they have described Westgate Fields as the most ‘practical option’ for all involved.

This site was also chosen because the town’s main water network is situated in the area, near to Louth Golf Club. It also means that they will not need to put in place any major road closures that would have inevitably caused major disruption.

The improvement works at Westgate Fields are likely to take around six weeks to be fully completed.