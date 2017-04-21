Louth shop ready for 10th Record Store Day

A Louth record shop is tuning up ready for this year’s Record Store Day - and is reminding vinyl enthusiats to get in early!

Mark Merrifield of Off the Beaten Tracks on Aswell Street will be putting on a show with Record Store Day goodies and live music on offer.

Now in its tenth year, Record Store Day is a celebration of the UK’s more than 200 independent record shops.

A list of special vinyl releases have been made exclusively for the day, including releases from the late, great, David Bowie.

Mr Merrifield said: “There will be a huge range of rare releases on sale as well as some Record Store Day goodies, with free live music outside the shop throughout the day.

“People who are after the rarest releases should get here as early as they can - we will be expecting a queue when we open in the morning at 8am!

“RSD was set up to help small independent record shops - it has certainly done that and is a real boost to revenue”

Record Store Day kicks off at Off the Beaten Tracks this Saturday, April 22 at 8am.