Louth skate park project receives big cash boost

Generous members from the Beech Grove Residents’ Association have handed over a £2,150 cheque to the team behind Louth’s skate park.

The cheque presentation, which took place last Tuesday afternoon, follows more than a decade of fundraising through fun days, raffles and other charitable events - with the long term intention of helping to fund a facility for young people in the town.

LouthXSports, the group behind the skate park - which is due to open next to the Meridian Leisure Centre in May - said that the residents’ efforts helped them to secure a £38,000 grant from the Veolia Environment Trust last summer, as it demonstrated ‘community support’ for the skate park project.

LouthXSports chairman, John Andrews, said: “I am very pleased to be able to accept this cheque for the project.

“Whilst all the residents are past the skateboarding and BMXing phase (I think!),

“I would like to see some of them at our official open day to see the youth of Louth and district enjoying the funds that they have raised.”

Fellow committee member and local councillor, Sarah Dodds, added: “I am delighted that the residents have contributed like this.

“It is a brilliant example of support for the young people of the town, and the association has provided a wonderful legacy for Louth.”