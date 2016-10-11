Louth slimmers put best foot forward for cancer charity

A small band of Louth slimmers have raised over £260 for a leading cancer charity after holding their own ‘Slimming World does Race for Life’ event at the Meridian Leisure Centre.

The participants, who have lost a combined weight of 33 stone, are all members of the Meridian Slimming World group and held their own fun event on August 24 to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Slimmers take part in the charity event.

The group were cheered on at the event by friends, family and other people from the local community, some of whom also took part themselves.

As well as raising money for Cancer Research UK, the aim of Slimming World does Race for Life is to raise awareness of how keeping a healthy weight and being active can help improve health and reduce the risk of certain cancers.

Jane, who runs the Slimming World group every week at the Meridian Leisure Centre, says her members thoroughly enjoyed holding their own Slimming World does Race for Life event.

Jane said: “It was a fantastic event and the atmosphere was friendly and relaxed. Some walked, some jogged or ran and two members ran a circuit session which was attended by Ann Humphreys, one of our members in her late seventies. We saw participants young and old enter, with a broad range of different abilities and fitness levels.”

She continued: “I’m so pleased with how much we raised for Cancer Research UK and I think the event showed people just how motivating being part of a group like ours can be. Money raised will go towards helping Cancer Research UK to fund pioneering, life-saving research into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer.”

Sammy Rogers, an active member of the group, said: “I ran ten laps of the field. We were honouring all those people who have been touched by cancer, both those we have lost and those who have thankfully survived.

“It’s a cause very close to my heart and it was really important to me to participate. I used be so daunted by the thought of exercise, and didn’t really feel capable of taking those first steps to becoming more active.

“With Slimming World’s Body Magic programme I learnt that the key is to start small and find something that you enjoy doing, and I’ve found that’s the best way to keep active and lose weight at the same time. There’s no rule that says regular exercise has to involve a gym or running shorts. Walking the dog or pushing a buggy all counts.

“I’ve got so much energy and feel much healthier, happier and more confident – I’m so proud of myself and our group.”

• For more information about the Meridian Slimming World group, or the other three groups in town, contact consultant Jane on 01673 838071 or pop along to the group which is held every Wednesday at 9.30am.