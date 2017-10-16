Louth streets in top 20 parking ticket ‘hotspots’ in Lincolnshire

Two streets in Louth have been featured in a list of the top 20 streets with the most parking fines in Lincolnshire.

In the statistics, for last year, 406 motorists who parked in Eastgate received parking tickets from Lincolnshire County Council parking wardens.

Meanwhile, 223 parking fines were handed out to people who had parked their vehicles in Aswell Street.

These figures put the two streets in 7th place and 20th place, respectively, in the ‘top 20’ list for 2016.

This is an improvement on the figures just two years earlier, when Eastgate topped the list - with over 1,000 fines being handed out in 2014.

Matt Jones, parking services manager at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Unsurprisingly, the streets that tend to feature most are the busier town centre streets, where people are perhaps more tempted to park on double yellows while they nip into a shop.

“We’ve no plans to take a tougher approach to parking enforcement – we will simply continue to enforce the restrictions in a firm but fair manner.

“Last year, the service made a surplus of around £67,000, which is being used to finance the CCTV pilot project currently taking place at selected schools.”

• So far this year (2017), Eastgate has seen 259 parking fines handed out (8th) and Victoria Road in Mablethorpe has seen 188 fines handed out (13th).