Louth student dies during post-exam holiday

A 19-year-old Louth pupil has died at a club event in Barcelona during a holiday to celebrate the end of his A-Level exams.

Alex Masterton, from North Thoresby, was reportedly on a holiday with friends when he collapsed on Saturday, July 15.

It is understood that he had just completed his A-Level exams at King Edward Sixth Grammar School in Louth.

James Lascelles, head teacher at King Edward’s, reportedly said that staff and pupils were ‘shocked and deeply saddened’ by the news.

He paid tribute to the ‘lovely lad’, and said that the school’s thoughts are with Alex’s family.

A Foreign Office spokesperson told the Leader: “Our staff are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Barcelona.

“They have offered advice on bereavement abroad and repatriation.”