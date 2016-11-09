Louth students dance their way to first place

Students from Lisa Meanwell’s Elite Academy of Dance based in Louth have lept away with a number of first places after competing in the South Lincs Dance Festival.

Students from the academy recently went over to Sleaford for the contest, which saw dancers from all over Lincolnshire and further afield take part.

They competed in a number of different dance genres, from tap to duets.

The Elite Academy took 16 students this year to the annual event.

Ten of those gained places in their categories.

Founder of the dance school, Lisa Meanwell, said: “This competition is very competitive and it is extremely hard to gain a place when you are up against so many other dancers.

“Those that didn’t place also got some fantastic marks, so everyone should be very proud of themselves,

“I am certainly so proud of all of my dancers that took part.”

Among the students who competed, Alana Marper came second in the Acro solo category, Georgina Roberts, second in song and dance, and Molly Carter third in song and dance.

Victoria Best achieved a second place in the Acro solo, with Grace Whitworth, also second in Acro solo.

Phoebe Patterson and Amber Taylor placed in the Cabaret duet, while Poppy Green and Imogen Smith took part in the Ballet solo at the dance festival.

Holly Ducker competed in Lyrical solo, Hannah Bonner in Tap solo and Eran White Ballet solo.

Choreographers and teachers at the school, Lisa Meanwell, Hannah White and Michelle Scott, were all very proud of all their students’ hard work and dedication for the contest.

They are hoping to build on this year’s success and come back next year and achieve even more placings.

For more information about the Elite Academy of Dance, visit: http://elite-academy.co.uk.