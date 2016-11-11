Louth Subway store is the world’s best for customer service

Forget Australia and Portugal, Louth is the place to be to receive the best Subway customer service in the world.

The Louth Subway store in Eastgate is celebrating this week after recently finding out they were the number one Subway shop out of the world’s 44,000 stores for customer service for the month of October.

This is the second time, the Louth store has won the award.

With just a small team of eight in a quint market town such as Louth, what is their big secret to success?

Manager of the store, Molly Rhodes tells the Leader why she thinks the Louth store beat off hugely populated country’s such as America and Spain.

“It’s all about community and the great relationship we have built up with our customers,” Molly explains.

“We have a lot of regulars, who we have gotten to know really well and we enjoy talking to them and making them feel welcome.

“We must be doing something right as our customers keep coming back.

“I am over the moon about the award and we have such an amazing team and this wouldn’t have been possible without the great support we great from Aman and Kirran.”

Franchisees Aman and Kirran Nijjar own four Subway stores in the area, with the Louth one opening up seven years ago.

The couple are very proud of the Louth store and wanted to celebrate the achievement.

Aman Nijjar said: “We have got an amazing team here in Louth and to get this award twice now shows they really go above and beyond what is expected of them.

“This is tenth year we have been franchisees, so to get this award for the second time, really is the icing on the cake for us.”

Aman tells us that when Subway Field Consultant for the area, Andrew Smith makes his rounds across the 32 stores he looks after, he is always using the Louth store as an example for others to work up to.

Kirran Nijjar said: “I am so proud of our team in Louth and it’s great to recognise their achievement. We have 50 staff across our four stores and they all get on really well as a unit and help each other out wherever they can.

“We are also keen to support a number of charities and regularly hold events in all of our stores.

