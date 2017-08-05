Louth thief stole £700 worth of games from Boyes

Have your say

A 33-year-old man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to stealing £700 worth of games from the Boyes store in Mercer Row, Louth.

Kieran Richard Thomas, of Eastgate, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on July 13 where he admitted the offence which took place on June 22.

He also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of stealing a pressure washer, worth £69, from B&Q in Louth two days previously.

The magistrates handed down a community order, including requirement to carry out 100 unpaid hours of work within the next 12 months, supervised by the responsible officer.

He was also ordered to pay compensation of £180 to Boyes and £69 to B&Q. He must also pay £85 in court costs.