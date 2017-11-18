Louth Town Clerk’s farewell after 10 years

Town Clerk Linda Blankley will retire from Louth Town Council at the end of next month, after more than 10 years in the role.

Linda, who was born in Saltfleet, joined Louth Town Council in July 2007. She previously worked for New Linx Housing Trust.

Her colleagues have said they will be sad to see her leave, with one councillor emphasising that Linda has always gone ‘above and beyond’ to help others and support the community.

Linda’s final working day will be December 22, and the town council’s personnel committee have been tasked to make recommendations regarding the recruitment process.