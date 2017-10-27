Louth Town Council is offering grants to voluntary groups

Louth Town Council is offering grants to help voluntary sector groups working in and around Louth for the benefit of its residents.

In previous years, grants have helped fund a wide range of projects, the purchase of equipment, and the financing of special activities.

Application packs are available from the Town Council office, based at The Sessions House in Eastgate, Louth (LN11 9AJ).

Any charity, voluntary or public sector organisation, working in or around Louth for the benefit of the people of the town, is entitled to apply for a grant from the town council (subject to conditions).

If you think your organisation might benefit from a grant, contact the Town Clerk, Linda Blankley, at The Sessions House, or call her on 01507 355895.

You can also e-mail the Town Clerk at clerk@louthtowncouncil.gov.uk, or visit the website: www.louthtowncouncil.gov.uk/grants1.htm

The closing date for submission of completed application forms and supporting documentation is 12 noon on Thursday November 16.