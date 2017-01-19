Louth Town Council launches petition to save amenity grass cutting

Louth Town Council has launched a petition calling on Lincolnshire County Council to retain its amenity grass cutting budget at the current level, and continue providing the service for the town.

The petition states that the town council “believes that any reduction would be detrimental to both residential amenity in the gold award-winning town (East Midlands in Bloom) and to tourism in the Wolds, valued at £100 million annually.”

The petition is available online at www.louthtown council.gov.uk, at The Sessions House in Eastgate, or from town councillors.

All completed petition forms should be returned to the town council by February 6, so that they can be submitted to the county council by February 9.

The petitions will then be presented at the county council’s meeting on February 24, when the final budget for 2017/18 will be approved.

Mayor of Louth, Councillor Eileen Ballard, intends to speak to the petition at the county council meeting, where she will explain that the late presentation of the proposal has removed the opportunity for parishes such as Louth to suggest alternative solutions, provides little in the way of transitional arrangements for those wishing to take on the service, and would impact on minimal local council resources and abilities.

