Louth Tractors hosts ‘Red Power Day’ at Showground Campus

Louth Tractors hosted a special open day at Riseholme College (Showground Campus) on Monday April 3 to mark the Lincolnshire leg of Case IH’s national Red Power Tour 2017.

The Red Power Day event gave members of the public the chance to see the latest agricultural products in action in the field, including the latest automated headland turning AFS system - the next step in tractor automation.

Farmers and agricultural students were in the audience to hear talks from the team at Louth Tractors and Case IH and watch field trials of Case IH’s AFS AccuTurn software.

Stephen Melbourne, director of Louth Tractors, said: “Tech is moving on all the time in agriculture, so this was a great chance for people working in farming to come and see what’s new direct from the manufacturer - and more importantly, how it can help their business.

“Thanks to Riseholme College for inviting us to their campus for the day, and thanks also to everyone who turned out to enjoy the sun with us.”

Paul Freeman, product marketing specialist for Case IH, said: “These local events with dealers like Louth Tractors are just as important to us as the big shows. Today’s been a great opportunity for us to meet customers and show them the latest advances we’re making in the machinery marketplace.

“Each improvement we develop is done for one purpose - to get tractors, combines and balers back into work as quickly as possible to help our customers be productive and profitable.

“This latest AFS development is another step towards better efficiencies and reducing operator fatigue.”