Louth Tractors set to support Air Ambulance

Louth Tractors is set to host the first in a series of monthly Log Splitting live events, giving customers a chance to see the latest wood cutting machinery in action while raising money for Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Taking place this Saturday (December 10), between 9am and 2pm, the event will feature working demonstrations from the manufacturers Hydrocut, Oxdale Products and Portek at the agricultural supplier’s main Louth dealership, on the Fairfield Industrial Estate.

John Smith, managing director of Louth Tractors, said: “Log Splitting Live lets our customers see some of the best wood chopping equipment at work.

“After holding a similar, smaller event last year, we’re planning monthly events throughout the winter where we’ll show people just how many logs we can split in 10-minutes.

“The Air Ambulance crews carry out brave, lifesaving work across Lincolnshire.

“If we can put on a good day’s entertainment, split plenty of logs while we’re at it and raise some money for a worthy cause then all the better.”

For more details visit www.louthtractors.co.uk.