Louth woman,79, raises £1,503 for charity

A 79-year-old Louth woman has not let age stand in the way of walking 26-miles to Skegness in order to raise funds for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Marvellous Mary Clover, recently walked from her home in High Holme Road to the Skegness Clock tower and has raised an impressive total of £1,503.35.

With all her family and family cheering her on at the end, Mary got up for an early start at 6am and, apart for a couple of short stops, walked the whole way with no trouble and was in Skegness by 3.45pm the same day, covering 26-miles in total.

Mary wanted to raise money for a cause that was close to her.

“The Lincolnshire and Notthinghamshire Air Ambulance do a tremendous job,” Mary said.

“It’s a cause close to me as I know quite a few people that have needed their help, including my brother.

“Without the Air Ambulance he wouldn’t be alive today.”

Mary said that she loves walking and will walk everywhere she can, in all weathers.

“I really enjoy walking, it’s one of the best things you an do and I loved the long walk from Louth to Skegness,” Mary added.

“Lucky for me, it was beautiful day as well, and getting up early to set off was also an advantage as everything was lovely and quiet. It was fantastic.

She e ven got some company along part of the journey, as daughter Nicola and sister-in-law Sue walked a very stints with her.

Mary was determined to take on the walk as she said her children told her that she was mad to go so far at her age and that she wouldn’t go through with it.

“I wanted to show my children and prove them wrong,” Mary said.

“They all told me I was mad and that I wouldn’t do it, well I did. I wanted to show them. It was a lovely walk and I would have done it again, so I have every intention of now doing it again next year, so look out for me on the road.

Mary wants to say a big thank you to everyone who sponsored her.