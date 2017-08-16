Louth woman admits drink-driving

Have your say

Jaleana Clark, 43, of Cordeaux Close, Louth, has pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

She committed the offence on June 5 while she had 93 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath in her system. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Clark previously pleaded not guilty to the offence, but changed her plea to guilty when she appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on July 28.

She was fined £280, and given a 23-month driving ban. This can be reduced by 23 weeks if she chooses to complete a course.

Clark was also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.