Louth woman completes London Marathon for British Heart Foundation

After years of failed attempts gaining a ballot place to run the London Marathon – Louth woman Amanda Young finally got her chance to shine on Sunday.

The 52-year-old ran to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation completed the course in a time of four hours and twenty-nine minutes.

Amanda said that she tried to apply for a place several times over the last thirty years and was thrilled to finally get a place.

She was running in memory of dad Colin, who passed away from his second heart attack 25 years ago while he was at work.

After crossing the line to finish the race, Amanada said: “Running the London Marathon was such an incredible experience.

“The atmosphere on the day was fantastic and I’m so proud to have been running for the BHF.”

Amanda added that she hoped the money she raised on the day will help make a difference to the millions of people in the UK living with heart and circulatory disease.

Shonali Rodrigues, head of events at the BHF said: “Without the dedication and commitment of people like Amanda, we wouldn’t be able to fund research that has broken new ground, revolutionised treatments and transformed the lives of millions of people in the UK.”