Louth woman disqualified after being twice over the drink-drive limit

Tanya Louise Cross, 39, of Stewton Lane in Louth, has been fined and banned from driving after pleading guilty to drink-driving last month.

Cross appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on September 8, where she admitted to having had 78 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath on the A16 in Louth on August 7.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

She was fined £200 and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

She was also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.