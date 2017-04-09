Louth woman fined and banned from driving

A Louth woman has been landed with a hefty fine after she was found guilty of driving without valid third-party insurance.

Sarah Banks, 29, of Queen Street, committed the offence in Nichol Hill, Louth, on March 11 last year.

She was found guilty under the Single Justice Procedure at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on March 20 this year.

The court ordered Banks to pay a £660 fine, and disqualified her from driving for six months. The disqualification was deemed obligatory by the court due to the defendant’s “repeat offending”.

She was also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £66 victim surcharge.