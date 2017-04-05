Louth woman pleads guilty to racially-aggravated assault

A Louth woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to racially-aggravated assault.

Elaine Rosalyn Schofield-Beevers Scott, 50, of Dales Way, assaulted her male victim in Louth on September 9 last year, and it was deemed that the attack was motivated by race or religion - contrary to the Crime and Disorder Act 1998.

The defendant had previously pleaded not guilty to the offence at a Lincoln Magistrates’ Court hearing on December 12 last year, but she changed her plea at the same court on March 20.

The court fined her £90 for the offence, and she was ordered to pay a further £40 in court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Another charge - which alleged that the defendant had assaulted her victim but without the element of racial/religious aggravation - was dismissed in court.