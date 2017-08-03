Louth woman pleads ‘not guilty’ to assault and criminal damage

Leoni May Ayres, 27, of Riverhead, Louth, has pleaded not guilty to assault and criminal damage charges.

Ayres appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on July 19, where she denied assaulting a man and causing criminal damage to a Vauxhall Corsa, belonging to a different man, in Louth on March 9.

The case was adjourned until September 5, when the trial will begin.

Ayres was granted unconditional bail until that date.