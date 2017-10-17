Louth woman Reta celebrates her milestone 100th birthday

A Louth woman was both happy and amused to reach the milestone 100th birthday and was pleased to celebrate with her nearest and dearest.

Reta Graham, formerly Monument, celebrated her 100th birthday recently with close family and friends in attendance.

She was born in Cleethorpes on September 27, 1917 - at a time when the Battle of Ypres raged around Polygon Wood.

Growing up in a large family with seven other siblings, Reta began her working life as a secretary at the Regal Cinema in Grimsby.

But then true love came knocking and after meeting Norman Monument, her future husband, she trained as a hairdresser and came to Louth after the war with her children, the late Beverley and Dianne.

Reta and Norman ran the very successful hairdressing salon in Eastgate for 40 years - a profession carried into the 21st century by daughter Dianne.

She happily retired in 1983, and after Norman’s death in 1987 took up indoor bowls where she met and married Dougie Graham, a retired farmer from Conisholme.

But since Dougie’s death in 2013 she has lived in Louth with Dianne, and her family.

Nowadays she enjoyswatching sport on TV seeing her grandchildren, Wayne, Nick, Simon and Sonja as well as her great-grandchildren Ollie, Kara and Danny.

As is customary for reaching the 100 year milestone Reta received her card from the Queen, which she said was one of the highlights of her special day.