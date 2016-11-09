Louth woman see’s her floral business dream come true

What started out as selling a few flowers from her home two years ago has now turned into a fully fledged floral business for a Louth woman.

Sharon Walker started Sharon’s Heavenly Creations with just £50 in her pocket, bought a few flowers, sold them, bought more. Everything spiralled from there, giving her a business of her own and now a shop which opened recently.

Sharon moved from her home to expand the business and took over an upstairs room at the New Market Hall in Louth, then onto a flower stall and finally her ultimate dream has come true,

Sharon told The Leader: “I spent a number of year’s training with Anne Schofields when she had her own florist in Louth.

“I was also working as a bouncer, but had to stop when I was diagnosed with cancer. Not really knowing what to do next, I thought I would try and set up my own floral business.

“It certainly hasn’t been an easy journey but to now get my own shop really is my dream come true and I absolutely love it. It makes me want to go to work again.”

Sharon is currently working seven days a week and her shop in the New Market Hall is open from 8.45-4.45pm, Monday-Saturday.

For more info please call the shop on 01507 609042. Or find the business on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sharonsheavenlycreations/?fref=ts.