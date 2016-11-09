Search

Louth woman see’s her floral business dream come true

Sharon inside her new shop in the New Market Hall in Louth.

Sharon inside her new shop in the New Market Hall in Louth.

0
Have your say

What started out as selling a few flowers from her home two years ago has now turned into a fully fledged floral business for a Louth woman.

Sharon Walker started Sharon’s Heavenly Creations with just £50 in her pocket, bought a few flowers, sold them, bought more. Everything spiralled from there, giving her a business of her own and now a shop which opened recently.

Sharon moved from her home to expand the business and took over an upstairs room at the New Market Hall in Louth, then onto a flower stall and finally her ultimate dream has come true,

Sharon told The Leader: “I spent a number of year’s training with Anne Schofields when she had her own florist in Louth.

“I was also working as a bouncer, but had to stop when I was diagnosed with cancer. Not really knowing what to do next, I thought I would try and set up my own floral business.

“It certainly hasn’t been an easy journey but to now get my own shop really is my dream come true and I absolutely love it. It makes me want to go to work again.”

Sharon is currently working seven days a week and her shop in the New Market Hall is open from 8.45-4.45pm, Monday-Saturday.

For more info please call the shop on 01507 609042. Or find the business on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sharonsheavenlycreations/?fref=ts.