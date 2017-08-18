Louth woman sentenced for driving without insurance

Have your say

A Louth woman has received a large fine, and six penalty points on her driving record, after being found guilty of driving without insurance.

Joanne Cunningham, 41, of High Holme Road, committed the offence in Tattershall Way on December 31 last year.

Her case was heard at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on July 27, and she was found guilty through the ‘single justice procedure’.

She was fined £660, and ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £66 victim surcharge, in addition to receiving the six penalty points.