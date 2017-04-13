Louth woman set to run first London Marathon

Louth woman Karen Needham, 57, is lacing up her running shoes to tackle her very first London Marathon on April 23.

The running veteran is raising funds for The Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund - a charity close to her heart.

“I am running the marathon in memory of my sister Susan, uncle Robert and for friends who have lost close family members to Pancreatic Cancer,” Karen said.

“I am hoping that by being sponsored, I can help with vital research which in the long run will help people to have better outcomes with beating this terrible disease.”

Karen started running 17 years ago and has previously take part in the Mablethorpe marathon and the Louth Run for Life most years alongside other 10k events and a few half marathons.

To sponsor Karen, visit: virginmoneygiving.com/karenneedham1.

Or you can contact her directly by phone on: 01507 605097.