Louth woman stole meat, vodka and bottles of perfume

A Louth woman has been given a community order and told to pay compensation after stealing meat, vodka and perfume from two shops.

Stephanie Melinda Baggaley, 46, of Jubilee Crescent, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on June 22 where she pleaded guilty to both charges.

The first charge related to the theft of meat and a bottle of vodka, to the value of £44, from Aldi in Louth on April 28.

The second charge related to the theft of two bottles of perfume, to the value of £153, from Boots in Lincoln on March 19.

These two offences were committed despite an existing community order having been put in place by Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on January 12, following a conviction for stealing perfume from Debenhams in Lincoln on January 6.

For the two theft offences, Baggaley was ordered to pay the respective amount of compensation to Aldi and Boots.

She was also given a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement, involving appointments with the responsible officer up to a maximum of 25 days.