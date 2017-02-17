Louth woman who was flung from bath in crash now on BBC painting show

A woman who suffered life-threatneing injuries when a car crashed into her Louth home while she was in the bath is appearing as a contestant on the BBC One programme ‘The Big Painting Challenge’.

The show, which was aired for the first time last Sunday, features amateur painters who are put through a six-week artistic bootcamp, improving their skills in the bid to be crowned overall champion.

Angela Watson, who now lives in Authorpe, suffered the injuries when she was thrown out of her bath and went through a ceramic sink and brick walk when a car crashed into her downstairs bathroom.

Following several weeks in hospital, Angela returned home in a wheelchair and developed a new found love of art.

She explained: “When I came out of hospital, I was confined to a wheelchair and could hardly do anything.

“My daughter Maisie suggested I try art as a change from doing nothing but jigsaw puzzles.”

Angela discovered she had a ‘raw talent’ for art and after a friend suggested she applied to take part in the BBC show.

She says she was ‘shocked’ to reach the final ten contestants wgho appear on the programme.

At least one contestant is voted off the programme every week before the champion is crowned at the end of the series.

“I applied to go onto the show in the summer of 2016,” Angela added.

“Out of the 160 people that got through the interview stage, which included a painting demonstration, I got a call back a few weeks later to say I had got a place on the show.

“It’s amazing.”

The Big Painting Challenge will be broadcast again this Sunday on BBC One from 6-7pm. Artisits will be working on landscapes.

Tune in to find out if Angela makes it through to week three.