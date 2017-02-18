Louth woman Zara set to lose her locks for charity

A Louth woman is set to lose her mid-length locks to help raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Zara Vasey will be undertaking the charity headshave on February 24 - just days after her 30th birthday.

She has decided to raise money for this worthy cause after having a cancer scare herself.

Zara explained: “I recently had a scare with a lump in my breast, but thankfully it’s not cancer.

“But it made me realise there are more things to worry about in life.

“It has opened my eyes and shown me how lucky I am.”

“The donations are for Macmillan Cancer Support and their nurses.

“These wonderful nurses are helping people with real issues and deserve as much support as they get.”

Zara will be having the headshave done at home.

She is hoping to raise at least £600 for the cause and is well on her way to reaching her goal.

Anyone who would like to make a donation can visit Zara’s JustGiving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ZaraVasey.

Zara is pictured (right) with her best friend Michelle Chevins.