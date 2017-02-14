Lucky escape for driver after Kenwick Top collision

A motorist had a lucky escape this morning (Tuesday) after their car skidded off the road on the A157 at Kenwick Top, Louth.

PC Mike Templeton, a sergeant covering the Lincolnshire Wolds, tweeted images of the collision shortly before 9am today.

Kenwick Top collision.

He said it was the third road traffic collision that he had dealt with that morning.

He warned that ‘it may be sunny, but it’s still icy’ and urged motorists to slow down.

Fortunately, he added, the driver in the Kenwick Top incident was ‘luckily not seriously hurt’ in the collision.