Ludford marks 25th twinning anniversary

A number of residents had a great time recently when they marked Ludford and Voué (France) celebrating 25 years of being twinned.

The highlight of the recent weekend celebrations was a visit by villagers from Voué who attend a party at Ludford Village Hall.

Each village presented an anniversary gift to the other.

Both Tony Dean, Ludford’s chairman and the president of the Voué Association, Laurence Levoin (pictured) spoke of not only the sharing of culture, traditions, and heritage, but also of the enduring friendships between members.