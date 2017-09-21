Ludford workshop targeted by thieves

A commercial workshop in Ludford has been targeted by thieves who stole a number of items including a trailer.

The theft occurred during the evening of September 11-12, at a workshop off the main road of Magna Mile.

An ‘Ifor Williams’ trailer and welding equipment were amongst the stolen items.

If you saw anything, or have any information, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 17000391505.