Mablethorpe and District Lions helps local causes

The Mablethorpe and District Lions have been busy raising funds for a number of local causes.
Just recently, the organisation hosted two horse race nights. The first was held at The Tower Tavern and the event raised an impressive £1,000 for the Mablethorpe Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
The Lions then held a similar event - but this time it was held at Sutton Social Club.
This particular race night was raising funds for the Trusthorpe Clangers Bell Ringers.
A total of £230 was raised during the event.
Almost Done!
Registering with Louth Leader means you're ok with our terms and conditions.