Mablethorpe and District Lions helps local causes

The Mablethorpe and District Lions have been busy raising funds for a number of local causes.

Just recently, the organisation hosted two horse race nights. The first was held at The Tower Tavern and the event raised an impressive £1,000 for the Mablethorpe Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

The Lions then held a similar event - but this time it was held at Sutton Social Club.

This particular race night was raising funds for the Trusthorpe Clangers Bell Ringers.

A total of £230 was raised during the event.