Mablethorpe and District Lions helps local causes

Pictured at their race night in Sutton on Sea are Lions Steve Holland, Colin Lambert, Paul Denton and Martin Brant.
The Mablethorpe and District Lions have been busy raising funds for a number of local causes.

Just recently, the organisation hosted two horse race nights. The first was held at The Tower Tavern and the event raised an impressive £1,000 for the Mablethorpe Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

The Lions then held a similar event - but this time it was held at Sutton Social Club.

This particular race night was raising funds for the Trusthorpe Clangers Bell Ringers.

A total of £230 was raised during the event.