Mablethorpe and District Motor Club marks 60th anniversary

The Mablethorpe and District Motor Club is this month

celebrating being as popular as ever as the organisation marks its 60th anniversary.

To toast the occassion, the club is holding a special anniversary dinner that will be taking place on Saturday (September 23).

It is an active motor club affiliated to the Motor Sports Association that aims to enable all of their members to compete in a variety of forms of motorsport.

Chairman Gerry Blythe said: “We currently have a lot of members who are competing in both stage and road rallying throughout the East Midlands.

“We even have members as far afield as Scotland, so the club is open to anyone.”

A number of members build and maintain their own rally cars and those who attend the club are very approachable.

They are always happy to give anyone advice who may be thinking about getting involved.

The club meets on the last Friday of every month from 8pm at The George Public House in Alford. As well as cars, the club also hosts a variety of social events.

Gerry added: “Our Diamond Jubilee has been celebrated throughout the year.

“We are proud of our heritage and look forward to many more years of entertaining motor sport.”

To find out more info about the club if you are interested in joining, please call Gerry on: 01507 606981 or visit: www.mablethorpedmc.co.uk.