Mablethorpe and Louth causes get Co-operative cash

Six good causes from the Louth and Mablethorpe areas have received huge boosts in funding thanks to their local Co-operative Food Stores.

The Louth Thirteen Plus Project, Louth Navigation Trust and the Friends of St James’ Church all received more than £5,300 through the scheme, and collected the cheques from the Louth food store in Northgate last Wednesday (April 19).

The three causes given money by the Mablethorpe Co-operatve Food Store.

Each charity thanked the Co-operative store for the donation, and also praised the store’s generous customers for purchasing own-brand items to raise the money over the last six month.

The large cash boost will help the Thirteen Plus Project with their upcoming ‘Arts For All’ scheme and other activities for young people. More information can be found at www.13plus.org.

The Louth Navigation Trust team added that their share of the money would be used for general improvements, and to support the potential multi-user path at Louth Canal.

At the Co-operative store in Mablethorpe, £18,930 was presented to three local groups.

These included: The Meridale Organisation, The Mablethorpe Community Hall and The friends of Sutton on Sea Primary School, who received over £6,000 each.

The money which was presented last Wednesday is the result of the Co-op’s membership scheme that launched in September 2016.

The total has been generated by sales of all Co-op own brand goods.

Chief membership officer at the Co-op, Rufus Olins, said: “By listening to our members we are able to identify what communities care most about.

“This then offers support that really makes a difference, and by working with and supporting local good causes great things are happening.”