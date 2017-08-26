Mablethorpe Art Group show off their skills

Members of Mablethorpe Art Group showed off their skills recently.

The art group presented the work at their annual exhibition which was held at the Mablethorpe Community Hall.

Organisers said the exhibition was a big success and thanked everyone for going along and supporting them.

If you would like to get involved with the art group, they meet every Monday afternoon and on a Thursday morning and afternoon.

For more details, please call Pat Flint on: 01507 473592.