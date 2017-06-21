Mablethorpe businessman calls for more funding but council insists there’s no bias

A Mablethorpe businessman is calling for more investment to be focussed on the northern section of the resort’s popular promenade.

Bobby Baldwin, who has owned The Snack Shack Café for seven years, feels other parts of the promenade appear more attractive.

The south side, which Mr Baldwin believes is looked after better. Photo: Trevor Bradford.

He believes the north side lacks support and funds from East Lindsey District Council.

He claims the ‘north-side divide’ feels like a ‘kick in the teeth’. Mr Baldwin also runs a number of beach huts, which he leases from the council.

He said: “Last Sunday was one of the busiest beach days I’ve seen but the north side of the prom’ has been left and forgotten about for years.

“To me, the central and south sides look a lot more attractive to tourists.”

However, the district council has hit back at Mr Baldwin’s claims and says ‘time and resources’ are spent every year maintaining the whole promenade.

James Gilbert, Communications, Consultation and Tourism Manager for ELDC, said: “The council continues to invest significant time and resource each year managing and maintaining the whole promenade in Mablethorpe, including the North Promenade where Mr Baldwin runs a café and beach chalets.”

Mr Baldwin said he gets a lot of bookings for the beach chalets in the busy summer season and has created a new tourist attraction – ‘Gnome Man’s Land’ – to make his area of the promenade look more attractive. However, he says he feels he’s the only person trying to improve the area.

Mr Baldwin added: “On the coast, it’s all about first impressions and the way the north prom’ looks doesn’t send out the right message.

“The north side is getting neglected every day. It all seems to mount up. There’s an overgrowing grass bank and lamp-posts have been damaged.”

Mr Baldwin stressed he was keen to see improvements to the north side of the resort but claimed there should be more support and funding available.

ELDC confirmed work on the north side of the promenade is due to take place soon.

Mr Gilbert said: “In the coming weeks, there will be a programme of works to include the redecoration of shelters, railings, ramps and steps in that part of the resort.

“I have recently had a conversation with Mr Baldwin in regard to the issues he’s raised and have suggested it would be helpful if he could provide full details of his concerns so we can look into them and respond.”

lDo you feel the north side of the promenade needs more investment? Email your views to: chloe.west@jpress.co.uk.