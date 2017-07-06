Mablethorpe cadets to host open evening

The 1228 D/F Mablethorpe Air Cadets are holding an open evening this Thursday, July 6.

It will take place from 7-9.30pm. The night is open to anyone aged between 12 (academic year 8) to 18 and parents are also welcome. Come along and see what the air cadets are all about.

It helps you to make new friends and get to take part in activities you can’t do in school, such as flying and shooting.

Plus there will be a number of activities happening on the evening including: team battleships, team building exercises, first aid, a drill display and much more.

Refreshments will also be served throughout the evening.

The air cadets in Mablethorpe, usually meet every Monday and Thursday, from 7-9pm and meet at their HQ in Sherwood Road, Mablethorpe.