Mablethorpe coastguard presented with £300 cheque

Staff at the McColls store in Skegness recently raised £300 which they decided to donate to the Mablethorpe and Donna Nook Coastguards Association.

Pictured presenting the cheque to Coastguard station officer Kevin Cornor is McColls branch manager Stewart English.

Staff from the coastguards and McColls also attended.

