Mablethorpe Conservative Club’s cash for good causes

Mablethorpe Conservative Club has raised over £2,000 for a variety of local and national charities, through fundraising events including regular coffee mornings over the last year. The cheques were recently presented to charity representatives including LIVES, the Ark, the Seal Sanctuary, the Air Ambulance, Greyhound Rescue, the RNLI, Prostate Cancer UK, Marie Curie, Parkinson’s UK and more.

The charities were selected by the club members. The coffee mornings, which took place on every third Thursday of the month, will restart again in February 2017.

The Mablethorpe Conservative Club will be holding a Christmas Party for members’ children on December 11 (from 2pm until 5pm), and a ‘Thank You’ party for all members on December 18 (from 2pm onwards).

Call Valerie on 01507 478892 for further information about the club.