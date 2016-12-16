Mablethorpe County Councillor resigns

Lincolnshire County Councillor Anne Reynolds who was representing Mablethorpe has confirmed she has resigned from her role for ‘health reasons’.

The councillor was elected in 2013 and resigned last month. Ms Reynolds was very sad to have to step down.

She told The Leader: “It was with great regret and frustration that, due to a spinal injury, I found myself having to step down from my role of county councillor for Mablethorpe and Trusthorpe.

“I would like to take this opportunity to offer my thanks to all those wonderful people who were such a help and support to me before and during my term in office.”

Mrs Reynolds’ position will not be replaced until the next round of county council elections in May 2017.

Nigel West, head of democratic services, said: “Coun Reynolds resigned her seat on 11 November. A new councillor for the area will be selected in May when the county council elections are held.”

Until then, Councillor Stephen Palmer, who already covers Sutton on Sea and Alford will be overseeing the needs of the Mablethorpe constituents as well.

He said: “I have a caretaker role in looking after Mablethorpe at county level and its residents until the next elections and will do my very best for them.”