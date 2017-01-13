Mablethorpe high tide passes ‘without incident’

The high tide in Mablethorpe and the surrounding east coast area has reportedly passed without incident this evening (Friday).

As previously reported, there had been serious concerns that a combination of this evening’s high tide, high winds and storm surge would cause the sea defences to be breached, potentially endangering properties and lives.

Mablethorpe beach this evening (Friday).

However, according to all reports at the time of publication (6.55pm), there has been no significant over-topping of the flood defences so far - despite reports of ‘ten foot waves’ in the Trusthorpe area.

This evening, an eyewitness near Mablethorpe seafront told the Leader: “Waves are going on the prom up to the sea defence wall and a bit of spray, but not over the defences. I don’t think it’s going to get any worse.”

Other reports from those at the scene have made similar comments, despite the bad weather and high winds.

Nevertheless, the situation will continue to be monitored throughout the evening - with Lincolnshire Police asking residents to remain safe and vigilant.

A police spokesman said: “Please continue to avoid the coastline during this evening’s high tide. Checks on the sea defences are ongoing.”

Water levels in Saltfleet also continue to be monitored by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, and East Midlands Ambulance Service’s Hazardous Area Response Team (HART).

Do you have any photographs of video clips of tonight's high tides?

