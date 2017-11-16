Mablethorpe man, 76, charged with two rapes

An elderly Mablethorpe man has been charged with two rapes dating back to the 1970s.

John Storer, 76, was charged after officers from Derbyshire Police carried out a warrant in Mablethorpe yesterday (Wednesday).

The alleged incidents happened in 1975 in Littleover, and 1984 in Allestree, against two girls who were aged 17 at the time.

Storer was due to appear at Derby Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday).

More on this story as we have it.