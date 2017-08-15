Mablethorpe man banned after drug-driving

Have your say

Seumus Sheldon, 20, of Emma Jayne Way in Mablethorpe, has been disqualified from driving after he pleaded guilty to driving with drugs in his system.

Sheldon appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on August 2, where he pleaded guilty to driving a car in Kent Avenue, Mablethorpe, while he had 2.4 micrograms of a controlled drug, namely delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood.

He was fined £100 and given a 12 month driving ban.

He was also ordered to pay a further £85 in court costs, and a £30 victim surcharge.