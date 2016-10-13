Mablethorpe man banned from driving for 16 months

Police called to a traffic accident on the A1104 at Alford at 1am on September 23, discovered a 33-year-old Mablethorpe man standing next to an overturned Peugeot van.

Robert James Cone of George Street, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Jim Clare said Cone gave a positive breath test at the scene with a reading of 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

He said Cone had a similar conviction in 2005 but this was outside the ten year rule for a mandatory three year ban.

Mitigating, Daven Naghen said Cone realised he should have known better after his previous conviction.

He said Cone had walked to the pub to play darts and had walked home but had then taken the car to go to a friend’s house to collect something as he was going away on holiday the next day.

He said a driving ban could not have come at a worse time for him as he was a self-employed painter and decorator and was due to be a father in 13 days.

The magistrates banned Cone from driving for 16 months but offered the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course which would reduce the period of disqualification by 16 weeks.

He was also given a fine and costs and charges totalling £470.